9 Majestic Maine Lakes That Need To Be On Your Bucket List

Maine's love affair with boating, fishing, and other aquatic activities goes way beyond the fact that the state sits on the Atlantic Ocean. The state is filled with literally thousands of ponds and lakes.

These inland bodies of water range in size from a few hundred square feet to thousands of square miles!

Maine's lakes provide locals and visitors with places to boat, fish, swim, skip rocks, or just sit back and relax.

Since we're all about helping you explore more of our state, and New England as a whole, we have put together a list of nine lakes that you really need to visit.

For our list, we've concentrated on the state's larger lakes. Mosehead Lake, Long Lake, Sebago Lake, Lake Cobboseecontee, and Mooselookmeguntic Lake, for example.

What are your favorite Maine lakes and ponds? What is your favorite water activities? Send us a message through our app or send us a message on Facebook. We'd love to hear from you.

