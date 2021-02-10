8 Year Old Girl Falls Off Chair Lift At Sugarloaf

According to News Center Maine, an 8 year old girl fell off a chair lift at Maine's Sugarloaf Mountain on Wednesday afternoon.

When the lift operators noticed the girl, who was with her mother, was struggling, they stopped the lift. They were able to get a catch net in place before she fell, and the net did break her fall, but she ended up falling off the side of the net.

Staff at the mountain said she was concious following the fall of about 25 feet. An ambulance did come to the mountain, but she ended up being transported by LifeFlight.

In recent years, there have been several accidents at the ski area. In 2010, eight people were injured in a chairlift accident. And, on March 21, 2015 the King Pine quad chair experienced an issue that injured seven people, including three children.

According to Wikipedia, Sugarloaf Ski Area is located in the Western Maine town of Carrabassett Valley. It is the second largest ski area east of the Mississippi River, based on skiable terrain. It has 1,240 acres of trails. During the summer months, the mountain offers golfing, mountain biking, and hiking.

This story will continue to be updated...

