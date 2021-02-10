Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

There are 253 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus Wednesday. There were two deaths in the state, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Maine now has 41,883 confirmed cases.

The number of people who have died from the virus is 641.

A total of 12,582 have recovered in Maine.

There is a total of 1,206 confirmed cases in Aroostook County. Two-hundred-five people have recovered with 58 hospitalization. There have been 43 deaths.

Coronavirus Update: Aroostook County, Maine & New Brunswick

MAINE CDC CHARTS & GRAPHS

The Maine CDC’s schedule for updates is Tuesday & Thursday. Watch the news briefing on our Facebook at 2 pm (ET) (subject to schedule change).