56-Year-Old Maine Woman Died after Dump Truck Hits Her
A 56-year-old woman from Saco died Wednesday evening after a dump truck hit her on Water Street.
Woman Died after being Hit by Dump Truck
Kimberley Lavin was walking around 4:42 pm when the dump truck hit her. Medical crews worked to save but were not successful. Police said the crash is under investigation.
Developing Story: More Information to be Released
This is a developing story and more information will be posted when it is released. To get breaking news, download the station’s app for free.
