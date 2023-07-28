Fans of all things haunted as well as Funtown Splashtown USA have been waiting patiently for the new Haunted Hotel to open in the park. As with any large construction project, a handful of delays have thrown off Funtown's hopeful timeline for the new attraction. But those hoops have been jumped through, and now is the time to explore the dark secrets of the Haunted Hotel.

Shared on Facebook by Funtown Splashtown USA, their long-awaited Haunted Hotel ride officially opened on Friday, July 28, to enthusiastic crowds. There are several more weeks of Funtown's 2023 season, meaning hopeful riders that want to experience the new attraction have plenty of time before the park closes for the year.

A couple weeks ago, Funtown shared a pair of teaser photos showing the progress on the exterior of the ride, as well as a snapshot of the queue line on the interior. Funtown asked fans to identify which one of Stephen King's works that the rug was inspired by.

If you're a fan of the master of horror, the answer is quite obvious. That rug was inspired by the movie rendition of Stephen King's The Shining, starring Jack Nicholson and Shelley Duvall. The movie has some iconic scenes, including a pair of twins being spotted down a long hallway in two different forms. If you know, you know.

As for the Haunted Hotel ride, the storyline will be that an old witch named Lilith has cursed the brand new hotel Funtown has built, and riders daring enough to enter the hotel will encounter cursed elements (and guests) the witch has put into place. Riders will be asked to enter another dimension to saved the cursed guests in this unique, dark ride.

