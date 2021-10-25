5 People Hospitalized Following Sunday Afternoon Crash in Maine

According to WABI TV 5, five people are hospitalized following a Sunday afternoon crash in Corinna, Maine.

Officials say the single-vehicle crash occurred at about noontime in the vicinity of St Albans Road and Vale Road.

All five people in the car were reported to have sustained serious injuries. Three people were transported to an area hospital while two others were taken by Lifeflight to Bangor's Eastern Maine Medical Center.

As of Monday morning the condition of those injured remains unknown and the crash remains under investigation.

We will keep this story updated as more information becomes available.

