Coldplay Pay Tribute to Pearl Jam With ‘Nothingman’ Cover in Seattle

Coldplay took a moment to play something different during their concert at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, and we think the band aced their cover of the Pearl Jam song, "Nothingman."

Before Coldplay plays the Pearl Jam cover frontman Chris Martin shared, "So because we're here in Seattle, we wanted to pay tribute to one of the bands that we fell in love with when we were just young teenagers in the '90s."

He says it's a cover version and urges people to not upload it to YouTube since it won't be the best, which is funny because you can watch the YouTube performance of the song below. Chris Martin goes on to joke that this isn't Adele covering "Make You Feel My Love" he says instead it's him remembering how much he fell in love with Pearl Jam in 1991.

Coldplay drummer, Will Champion, then comes down to play the song on the piano, and Martin says he only learned how to play the song about 25 minutes ago. Martin is obviously a huge fan of Pearl Jam and says, "If Eddie ever hears this, I love you man, thank you for being so kind to our band" during his tribute.

Chris Martin has covered this song before, except the last time it was with Eddie Vedder from Pearl Jam at the Global Citizen Live festival in 2018, according to Spin. You can compare Coldplay's cover and the original version by Pearl Jam by watching the videos below.