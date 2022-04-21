44-Year-Old Woman Arrested for Arson in Carroll Plantation, Maine

Fire Intentionally Set in Carroll Plantation

The Maine State Police arrested a 44-year-old woman after a fire was intentionally set at a home in Carroll Plantation, Maine on Wednesday afternoon.

Arson Arrest and Outstanding Warrant

Kelli Giles was arrested for arson for the fire at 1821 Main Road. She also had an outstanding warrant for Failure to Appear, said Shannon Moss, Public Information Officer, Maine Department of Public Safety.

Incident Details

Police initially went to the home around 2:20 p.m., April 20 , 2022 to respond to a disorderly complaint which “ involved an adult female causing damage to the residence.” There was an additional report of a fire at the home. Law enforcement confirmed there was a fire when they arrived on the scene, and that it was intentionally set, said Moss. Giles did not own the property but lived at the residence.

Taken Into Custody

Giles was taken by ambulance to be treated for minor injuries at a local hospital. She was then taken into custody and transported to the Penobscot County Jail with the Lincoln Police department assisting.

Assisting Agencies

The Maine Fire Marshal’s Office assisted in the investigation. Also a part of the investigation at the Main Road residence were the Lee Fire Department and Springfield Fire Department.

News Updates

