Woman Suffers Serious Burns in Penobscot County Fire

A woman was hospitalized with serious burn injuries after a fire Wednesday afternoon that swept through a house in Carroll Plantation in northern Penobscot County.

The Springfield Volunteer Fire Department responded to the blaze at 1848 Main Road at around 2:40 p.m.



Officials say the homeowner and his girlfriend were there when the fire broke out. Crews reportedly called for a LifeFlight for the woman, who was seriously injured, but the helicopter was not able to land at the site, according to Fox 22 in Bangor.

The woman, who was not identified, is being treated at Penobscot Valley Hospital for third-degree burns.

The house was completely destroyed in the fire. The cause has not yet been determined.

Springfield Fire Captain John White told Fox 22 that firefighters found a gas can on top of a wood stove, and “whatever caused this, it burned very hot and very fast.”

Officials said due to previous fires at the residence in the past two years, the State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating.

The Lee Volunteer Fire Department assisted on the scene.

We’ll have more information as it becomes available.