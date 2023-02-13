A 40-year-old man from Bangor was arrested Sunday evening for stabbing a man at a Union Street home.

Bangor Man Arrested for Stabbing a Man on Union Street

Brandon Hamilton is facing several charges including aggravated assault and burglary. Officers found a man with stab wounds around 6 pm Sunday when they reported a 911 call at a residence on Union Street.

Wounded Man Taken to the Hospital

The man who was stabbed was transported to the hospital and with non-life threatening injuries. He is in stable condition.

Police said the investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Get our free mobile app

News Updates & App Alerts

This news story will be updated when more information is available and released. Download the station’s app for free to get breaking news alerts.

MORE NEWS: Maine Man Arrested for Pulling Handgun at Youth Basketball Game

READ MORE: IRS Makes a Decision on Taxing Relief Checks in Maine