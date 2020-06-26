4 Beautiful Maine Railroad Stations That Are Gone and What Replaced Them

Maine's railroads are not what they were a century ago. Back when passenger trains were the primary means of travel, Maine had some beautiful railroad stations that generations will never see in person.

After the automobile gave independence to Americans, letting them travel at will rather than buy a ticket and catch a train, the need for passenger rail faded near the end of the 1960s. Rather than save these four beautiful railroad stations, they were all torn down.

Here's a look at four grand railroad stations that served three different railroads in Maine that have been reduced to rubble, and a look at what is in their place today.