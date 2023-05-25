38-Year-Old Maine Man Faces Up to 40 Years for Drug Trafficking

A 38-year-old man from Penobscot County is facing up to 40 years in prison and a $5 million fine for drug trafficking.

Facing 40 Years in Prison and $5 Million Fine

Christopher Beaucage pleaded guilty to “possessing fentanyl with the intent to distribute.” He entered his plea on Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Bangor.

Large Amount of Fentanyl Seized after Traffic Stop

Court records show that Bucksfield Police pulled over Beaucage and his co-conspirators in October 2021. Officers found approximately 60 grams of fentanyl after a search of the vehicle. Beaucage admitted to police that the fentanyl was his. He also had an outstanding warrant for his arrest.

Engaged in Drug Trafficking in Prison

Beaucage also engaged in drug trafficking activity while incarcerated. His phone calls were recorded and monitored. He discussed prices of narcotics, Maine customers and traveling out of state to meet up with sources.

Prison Time and Fine

He is facing up to 40 years in prison with a $5 million fine.

Agencies Involved in Investigating the Case

Several agencies were part of the investigation including the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency and the Bucksport Police Department.

