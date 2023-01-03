A 37-year-old man was arrested on multiple charges after throwing packaged drugs on the roof of an apartment building in Brewer and resisting arrest.

Wanted on Outstanding Warrants

The Brewer Police Department said Abraham Frederick was also wanted on several warrants. Sergeant Zachary Caron and Officer Michael McFadden were looking for him on December 30 for an outstanding warrant for Probation Revocation and another warrant for Operating Without a License.

Suspect Threw Drugs on Roof of Apartment Building

The officers saw Frederick on Rinfret Street and told him to stop. Police said he “began reaching inside his pants and threw packaged drugs onto the roof of an apartment building as the officers approached him. Frederick was taken into custody after a brief struggle and the officers obtained a ladder to retrieve the discarded drugs.”

Enhanced Penalties for Drug Trafficking

The drugs were tested and came back positive for fentanyl. There were more than three grams. Frederick faces enhanced penalties for drug trafficking for being found with the drugs directly across from a Brewer Housing Authority playground, and being “approximately 90 feet from a sign that posted the area as a Drug Free Zone,” said police.

Facing Several Charges + Warrants

Frederick was taken to the Penobscot County Jail. In addition to his warrants, he is facing charges for Aggravated Furnishing Schedule Drugs, Refusing to Submit to Arrest or Detention (Class E), and Falsifying Physical Evidence (Class D).

