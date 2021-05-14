305 New COVID-19 Cases in Maine and One Additional Death

According to the Maine CDC's Friday update, the cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in Maine is now at 65,348 an increase of 305 since Thursday. 48,161 of those cases are confirmed while 17,187 are deemed probable.

One new death was reported of an individual with COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths to 799. 1,918 patients have had to be hospitalized at some point. 123 are currently hospitalized with 44 in intensive care and 23 on a ventilator.

664,678 Mainers have received at least the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 621,100 are fully vaccinated. That equates to approximately 46% of all Mainers who are fully vaccinated and 49% who have received the first of two doses of the vaccine. Over 1.2 million doses in total have been given to Mainers.

On May 13, Governor Mills announced that Maine was updating its public health guidance to lift all capacity limits and requirements to physically distance in all indoor and outdoor settings effective May 24. Face coverings must still be worn in public indoor settings.

Governor Mills has renewed the State of Emergency in Maine through June 12, allowing Maine to continue receiving federal funding and using available resources to respond to COVID-19.

