Portland Penthouse

What does a $3.15 Million penthouse in Maine look like? This is what it looks like - and it is incredible. You'll only find these views of Portland’s waterfront in this spacious home.

Words like elegant, stunning, amazing and breathtaking come to mind as you gaze out across the water.

Kitchen and Living Space

A kitchen with all the amenities includes a walk-in pantry and a wine refrigerator. The living space is free and roomy with easy access to the gigantic deck.

Bedrooms with Views

Three en suite bedrooms with big windows to take in the views. The primary bedroom has floor to ceiling framed windows to bring in the natural light. There’s also a private family room with its own deck.

All the Amenities

Hobson’s Landing has a gym, concierge and a place to groom and wash your pets. It’s located at 383 Commercial St #701 - right in the heart of Portland with all the restaurants and entertainment you could want.

The 3,148 Sq. Ft penthouse lists for $3,150,000 and has 3 beds, 3.5 baths.

For more information, see the listing with Town & Shore Real Estate via Redfin.

