Corporal Eugene Cole To Be Honored In Virtual Event

Saturday, April 25th, will mark the second anniversary of the killing of Somerset County Sheriff's Deputy Corporal Eugene Cole in the line of duty.

According to WABI, due to the coronavirus, the commemoration of Norridgewock's Corporal Eugene Cole Day has been moved online.

At 11:15 AM on Saturday, Corporal Cole's widow, Sheryl, will open her Facebook for a special live video. The event will feature family members remembering the fallen hero. Additionally, a special announcement will be made.

