Man Fires Gun During Madison Road Rage Incident

According to the KJ, a Strong man is in trouble following an alleged road rage incident that took place in Madison on Thursday (February 13th) morning.

43 year old Joseph Champagne allegedly pulled his truck out in front of a tractor-trailer on Madison's White School House Road.

The truck, driven by 47 year old Shane A. Lucas, followed Champagne's pickup closely. The two vehicles parted ways at an intersection.

A short time later, Lucas and Champagne crossed paths soon after in the parking lot of the Big Apple convenience store on Old Point Avenue in Madison. According to law enforcement, their second meeting was not intentional. Following a verbal argument in the parking lot of the store, Champagne pulled out a handgun and fire at the ground next to Lucas. A witness pumping gas called police.

Soon after, police apprehended Champagne at a store in Norridgewock.

Champagne has been charged with aggravated reckless conduct and terrorizing.