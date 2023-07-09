Maine Man Drowned Trying to Rescue Daughters

A 46-year-old man from Hope drowned Saturday evening while trying to rescue his daughters at Seven Tree Pond in Union.

Daughters Fell into to Deep Water and Current

Mark Latti, Communications Director, Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife said Henry Brooks was watching his 12-year-old and 13-year-old daughters swimming at Ayer Park around 4:30 pm. “One of his girls fell into the deeper water where the river enters the pond. The other daughter attempted to rescue her, and fell into the deeper water.” The current took the girls to an even deeper part of the pond.

Father and Son Jumped in to Rescue Girls

Brooks was at a picnic table when he “heard their cries for help.” He jumped into the water to try and rescue them with his 27-year-old son “who grabbed a life jacket and jumped in to assist,” said Latti. The son swam to the girls and brought them back safely to a nearby dock. “When he looked back for his father, he could not find him.”

Search by Boat and Foot

Maine Game Wardens, Union Fire and Rescue and the Knox County Sheriff’s Office searched for Brooks by boat and foot but did not find him.

Warden Divers Find Body

Three Maine Warden Service Divers went into the water “and after diving for a short period of time, they were able to locate and recover Brooks at approximately 7:30,” said Latti. His body was found about 50 feet from shore “in water that was seven feet deep, not far from the dock where his son brought the daughters to safety.”

Daughters and Son at Hospital Overnight

The two daughters and son stayed the night at the PenBay Medical Center for observation. Brooks was taken to Halls Funeral Home in Waldoboro.