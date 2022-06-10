Are you ready for some football? Here is the 2022 New England Patriots' schedule including preseason games.

Day Date Opponent Kickoff Preseason Thursday 11-Aug New York Giants 7 p.m. Friday 19-Aug Carolina Panthers 7 p.m. Friday 26-Aug at Las Vegas Raiders 8:15 p.m. Regular Season Sunday 11-Sep at Miami Dolphins 1 p.m. Sunday 18-Sep at Pittsburgh Steelers 1 p.m. Sunday 25-Sep Baltimore Ravens 1 p.m. Sunday 2-Oct at Green Bay Packers 4:25 p.m. Sunday 9-Oct Detroit Lions 1 p.m. Sunday 16-Oct at Cleveland Browns 1 p.m. ** Monday 24-Oct Chicago Bears 8:15 p.m. ** Sunday 30-Oct at New York Jets 1:00 p.m. ** Sunday 6-Nov Indianapolis Colts 1:00 p.m.** Sunday 13-Nov BYE WEEK Sunday 20-Nov New York Jets 1:00 p.m.** Thursday 24-Nov at Minnesota Vikings 8:20 p.m. ** Thursday 1-Dec at Buffalo Bills 8:15 p.m. Monday 12-Dec at Arizona Cardinals 8:15 p.m. Sunday 18-Dec at Las Vegas Raiders 8:20 p.m. ** Saturday 24-Dec Cincinnati Bengals 1:00 p.m.** Sunday 1-Jan Miami Dolphins 1:00 p.m.** TBD January 7 or January 8 at Buffalo Bills TBD

Most of the games from October 16th times are subject to change **

