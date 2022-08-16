Why is New England Patriots Super Fan (and Rock Star) Jon Bon Jovi Washing Dishes?

I just love running across photos like this! Yes, that's the ever popular hottie and enormous rock star Jon Bon Jovi himself washing dishes in the kitchen of a restaurant. I ran across it on his Instagram page with the catchy comment,

Putting me straight to work @jbjsoulkitchen. What else do you guys have for me?

This New England Patriots Super Fan who is actually a total New Jersey boy through and through has a unique eatery which is a nonprofit community restaurant, run by Jon's philanthropic JBJ Soul Foundation, and it serves paying customers as well as those customer in-need. And this photo of him stopping by to help out is everything as his passion project outside of music and the Pats is his foundation.

While he has two JBJ Soul Kitchens in Jersey, I think a third in the Boston area sounds like a perfect locale where he can stop by after a Patriot's win and wash some dishes while helping out this area which he loves so much.

As far as we know, there is not a Sunday that goes by that Jon Bon Jovi isn’t spotted in the press box at Gillette Stadium sitting next to his good friend and Patriots owner Robert Kraft according to Chowder and Champions, and of course there's his well known friendship with Coach Bill Belichick that goes all the way back to Bill's days with the New York Giants.

Jon even gave his song “This Is Our House” to the New England Patriots which of course we love hearing after every touchdown at home.

