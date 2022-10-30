A rivalry was renewed in Week 8 of the NFL season, as Mac Jones and the New England Patriots traveled to New Jersey to face the New Jersey York Jets.

The Jets came in as the favorite, but everyone knows you throw all that out in a rivalry game.

Jones and New England's offensive line struggled against the strong Jet defense, but did just enough for yet another win over their little divisional brother. New England managed to hold on for a 22-17 victory.

Jones finished with one touchdown, and a short pass to Jakobi Meyers and kicker Nick Folk did the rest. The veteran player hit five field goals against his former team. It was especially important considering the Patriots offense is still a serious work in progress.

While New England's offense had its struggles, the defense did more than enough to pick them up. Matthew Judon and the rest of the D kept the pressure on Jets QB Zach Wilson all game long, forcing him into numerous mistakes. This included three interceptions that severely crippled New York's chances.

New England still has plenty of questions to be answered, including on the offensive line, play-calling, and consistent quarterback play. But a win on the road, especially a win against a rival on the road, definitely makes that ride home much sweeter.

Next up for New England is a home game against the Indianapolis Colts next Sunday at 1pm. The Colts have switched to Sam Ehlinger at quarterback, following the benching of veteran Matt Ryan.

Below is a collection of images from the game.

New England Patriots vs. New York Jets Week 8 Images from the Patriots 22-17 win over rival New York Jets