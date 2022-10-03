Look: 50 Photos From the New England Patriots’ Overtime Loss to the Green Bay Packers

The quarterback injuries continue to mount for the New England Patriots, as do the losses.

The Patriots have fallen to 1-3, after a 27-24 overtime loss to the Green Bay Packers. It was a nip and cut game throughout, but Aaron Rodgers and the Packers were able to drive for the winning field goal late in the overtime period.

The game was highlighted by the early injury to New England's starting quarterback, Brian Hoyer. The veteran signal-caller left early in the game with an apparent head injury. That left the Patriots down to just one quarterback, considering Mac Jones had already been ruled out by a high ankle sprain.

Enter Bailey Zappe. The rookie 4th round draft pick had to step right in for his first-ever game action in one of the toughest road stadiums to play in: Lambeau Field.

Zappe more than held his own and threw for 99 yards, including a touchdown pass to DeVante Parker. The kid helped keep the Patriots not just in the game, but competitive enough for the win.

Zappe wasn't the only rookie showing flashes for the Patriots. Jack Jones, another 4th round pick from this past year's draft, made a huge play right before the half with a pick-6 of Aaron Rodgers. This big play certainly helped the Patriots keep the momentum going.

However, it was the Packers who got the last laugh, as the superstar Rodgers led a tremendous drive to set up a Mason Crosby field for the win late in overtime.

The Patriots now need a win next week over the Detroit Lions to avoid falling to 1-4 on the season. It will be interesting to follow the health of the quarterback situation this week.

Below, you can enjoy many images from this great matchup.

New England Patriots vs. Green Bay Packers Week 4 A closer look at the matchup between the two in images.