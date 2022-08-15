Five Reasons to Listen to the Patriots on the Radio

This could be a big year for the New England Patriots. We hope. The last couple of years the team has been rebuilding after the G.O.A.T. went to play for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (and won a Super Bowl there - don’t forget).

You don’t want to miss a single game on 101.9 The Rock - with special presentations on Q 96.1. There are many advantages to hearing the Patriots on the radio. Here are five reasons to listen.

1 - When You Can’t Watch the Game

You might not be able to watch the games, but you can listen on the radio. Whether you’re at work or on the road, sometimes you just aren’t around a TV. That’s where the radio plays come to the rescue and gives you the action.

2 - Best Broadcasters in the Business

We are privileged to have Bob Socci and Scott Zolak doing the games. They are seasoned professionals and know how to describe it all for our radio audience. Plus, Zolak is a former New England Patriot and has a unique talent for commentary you can’t get anywhere else.

3 - Pregame Analysis

Before the game even starts, you know everything about the teams and the matchup. The pregame breaks down the star players and goes over who’s on the injured reserves. It also points out the things to pay attention to during the game like special teams, advantages and disadvantages on offense and defense.

4 - Post Game

Once the final whistle blows and the final score is posted, you have to process it all. That’s what the post game does. As fans, we have our own views on what happened - for better or worse. Listening to the post game supports what you thought about the game. It also gives you other perspectives as well.

5 - Online Music

If you do want to listen to our regularly scheduled music, just listen on the app or stream the station online. It’s a s easy as that.

Schedule

See the full broadcast schedule:

Special Presentations on Q 96.1

Most of the Patriots games are on 101.9 The Rock. We have special presentations of the Patriots on 96.1 when the Red Sox are playing on The Rock at the same time as the Patriots.