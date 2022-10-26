18-Year-Old Man Dies after Crashing into School Bus in Gorham, Maine
Motorcyclist Dead after Crash into School Bus
An 18-year-old motorcyclist died after crashing into a school bus on Route 202 in Gorham Maine on Tuesday afternoon.
Police said Casey Southworth of Norway was taken to Maine Medical Center in Portland where he died from his injuries, according to WGME news.
Motorcycle Deflected Off Bus and Hit Another Vehicle
Law enforcement officials said Southworth crashed into the back of the school bus as it was making a left turn. His motorcycle was deflected off the bus and collided with another vehicle. The driver of the car was the sole occupant and was not injured.
The road was closed before 4 p.m. on Tuesday and then reopened.
Windham Field Hockey Team was on the Bus
The bus was carrying student athletes from Windham High School girls' field hockey team to a playoff in Scarborough at the time of the accident. The game was canceled and another bus took the team back to Windham High School. There were no reports of injuries to the students.
Students Receiving Crisis Counseling at the School
Students in Windham are getting support with crisis counselors. Parents received a letter from RSU 14 to explain the situation.
