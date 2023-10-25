A 17-year-old woman was seriously injured Tuesday night after colliding with another vehicle on Webbs Mills Road in Raymond.

Teen Driver Seriously Injured in Two-Vehicle Crash

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened around 10:40 pm after the teen crossed the centerline in her Chevy Malibu and hit the oncoming Toyota Corolla.

17-Year-Old Driver Taken to Hospital

The driver in the Toyota, a 21-year-old man from Raymond, was not injured in the accident, according to WGME News. The 17-year-old had serious injuries and was taken to Maine Medical Center for medical attention.

Police: Speed Appears to be Factor

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said speed appears to be a factor in the crash.

