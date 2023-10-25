17-Year-Old Driver Seriously Injured in Two-Vehicle Crash in Maine
A 17-year-old woman was seriously injured Tuesday night after colliding with another vehicle on Webbs Mills Road in Raymond.
Teen Driver Seriously Injured in Two-Vehicle Crash
The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened around 10:40 pm after the teen crossed the centerline in her Chevy Malibu and hit the oncoming Toyota Corolla.
17-Year-Old Driver Taken to Hospital
The driver in the Toyota, a 21-year-old man from Raymond, was not injured in the accident, according to WGME News. The 17-year-old had serious injuries and was taken to Maine Medical Center for medical attention.
Police: Speed Appears to be Factor
The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said speed appears to be a factor in the crash.
Breaking News Updates Posted to Social Media
This news story will be updated when more information is released and made available. Download the station’s app for free to get alerts sent directly to your smart devices.
- MORE NEWS: Maine Man Arrested for Police Chase, OUI, Assaulting Officer
- ALSO READ: Passerby Argued with Trooper after Crash on the Interstate
LOOK: The states with the most UFO sightings
Gallery Credit: Nicole Caldwell & Matt Albasi
BOO: These are the scariest haunted roads in America
Gallery Credit: Stacker
LOOK: 25 reportedly haunted places across America
Gallery Credit: Stacker