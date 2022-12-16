An 80-year-old woman died and another driver was injured in a two-vehicle crash on Route 135 in Duguayville, New Brunswick on Wednesday afternoon.

Sainte-Rose, New Brunswick Woman Died in Two-Vehicle Crash

The Sainte-Rose, New Brunswick woman died at the scene and the other driver was transported to the hospital with what officials said were non-life threatening injuries.

Tracadie RCMP Believe Driver Failed to Yield to Traffic

The collision happened around 3 pm on December 14. The Tracadie RCMP said they believe the cause of the accident was when the driver of the first vehicle failed to yield to oncoming traffic and was struck by the second car. Both cars had just one occupant.

Law Enforcement and First Responders Assisting

Multiple agencies were at the scene including members of the Saint-Isidore Fire Department, Ambulance New Brunswick, and an RCMP collision reconstructionist. Also assisting with the investigation is the New Brunswick Coroner's Office.

Authorities said an autopsy will be done to determine the exact cause of death.

