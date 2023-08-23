Maine Man Arrested with Enough Fentanyl to Kill 41,500 People

A 22-year-old man from Saco was arrested Monday for aggravated drug trafficking and additional charges after a large amount of fentanyl and other drugs were seized.

Enough Fentanyl to Kill 41,500 People

The Portland Police Department said Justin Williams had 83 grams of fentanyl, “making this amount large enough to kill approximately 41,500 people.” He also had 45 grams of cocaine base, 60 grams cocaine HCL, 102 grams methamphetamine, 169 Adderall pills, 198 Xanax pills, 261 Oxycodone pills and $2,060 cash.

Active Warrant for his Arrest

Police found the drugs following a traffic stop around 4:58 pm Monday at the intersection of Park Avenue and Mellen Street. Williams was a passenger in the vehicle. Police determined he had a warrant for his arrest.

Suspect Faces Multiple Charges

Williams was taken into custody and faces multiple charges including five counts of unlawful trafficking of scheduled drugs, two counts of aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs, falsifying physical evidence, failure to provide correct name/DOB and violating conditions of release.

