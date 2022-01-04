UPDATE: 13-Year-Old Moncton Boy Located Safe

UPDATE (Jan 10.) The Codiac Regional RCMP says a 13-year-old boy who was reported missing from Moncton on January 3rd has been located safe and sound. Police are thanking the public for their assistance.

Previous information:

Police say the boy was last seen on Monday, January 3 outside a residence on Weyburn Road and was reported missing to police later that day. Police and his family are concerned for his well-being.

He is described as about five feet ten inches (178 centimeters) tall, and weighing approximately 125 pounds (57 kilograms). He has medium length light brown hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing black or grey sweatpants, a black Champion jacket and a red hat.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts is asked to contact the Codiac Regional RCMP at 506-857-2400.