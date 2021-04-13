10 CVS Locations in Maine Start Vaccinating Today

Are you eligible? You might be heading to a CVS now to get your vaccine!

The Portland Press Herald reported that starting today, if you are eligible, you can head to one of these 10 CVS pharmacies by appointement only: Augusta, Biddeford, Brunswick, Cape Elizabeth, Freeport, Kennebunk, Lewiston, Portland, Sanford, and Westbrook.

Google Maps

You can book an appointment starting today and stores are getting the vaccine in. In Maine, if you are 16 and older - that makes you eligible! You will need to register in advance (like many other places, Walgreens, Walmart, Sams Club...). There are a few options - online at CVS.com, through their app or you can call their customer service line at 1-800-746-7287. You can't get a vaccine without an apppointment, so don't just show up.

For such a huge undertaking, so far the vaccination process (at least in Maine) has been going pretty smoothly. Almost half of Maine has had at least one dose of the vaccine. CVS will help to increase those numbers. They have the ability and capacity to nationwide do 25 million shots per month!

The vaccine is free to anyone seeking one who is eligible.

