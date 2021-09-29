Zakk Wylde, the Black Label Society bandleader and frequent Ozzy Osbourne guitarist, teamed up with Death Wish Coffee to make a brew so robust it's said to be strong enough to wake the dead.

At least that's the claim made in a new press release for the coffee, Valhalla Java Odinforce Blend, that emerged on Tuesday (Sept. 29). Not coincidentally, Tuesday is National Coffee Day in the U.S. and Canada. There's also an International Coffee Day on Oct. 1.

Death Wish says Wylde's blend is "forged from the volcanic soils of Indonesia and nutrient-dense ground of Central and South America. Crafted for maximum flavor, it's strong enough to wake the dead and gloriously chariot them through the gates of Valhalla."

But Wylde's custom Death Wish Coffee isn't new — the collaborative Valhalla Java Odinforce Blend has been available since 2018. In fact, at a music festival in 2019, Loudwire attempted to ask the musician about the coffee, but he wasn't answering our questions.

Wylde and Death Wish raised $30,000 for St. Jude's Children Research Hospital via sales of a special coffee mug in 2018. The New York-based Death Wish was founded by coffee connoisseur Mike Brown in 2012.

Go here to purchase Valhalla Java Odinforce in 12-ounce or 5-pound bags of grounds or whole beans. Find out more at deathwishcoffee.com.

Black Label Society head out on a U.S. tour this fall with Obituary and Prong, and the band has a new album, Doom Crew Inc., that comes out in November. Wylde will return as Osbourne's guitarist in 2022. Get tickets to Black Label Society shows at blacklabelsociety.com.

Death Wish Coffee