Your Heart Will Melt Watching A Maine Musician Propose On “Ellen”

One of the great things about living in Maine is the number of amazing musicians we have, especially considering how sparesely populated the state is. When you think about our best musicians, a few names come to mind. One of those is Daniel Taylor.

Daniel who, according to his Facebook page, is originally from Farmington and attended Mount Blue High School, has been touring New England (and beyond) for years. In fact, when he was first starting out, he made at least one appearance on Central Maine radio station 92 Moose.

Recently, Daniel and his longtime girlfriend, Kelsea, made a trip to California for a taping of Ellen Degeneres' talk show.

For Daniel, however, this trip was about more than just taking a mini-vacation and appearing as a guest on the syndicated talk show. He was a man on a mission. His goal was to use the opportunity to propose to Kelsea!

During the couples' appearance on the show, they played "Danger Word" with Ellen and singer Jennifer Lopez. Both Daniel and Kelsea ended up covered in slime (goo?) and, in the end, J-Lo & Kelsea beat Ellen & Daniel. But, it was after the game ended that the real special moment happened.

See how it played out.

Congratulations to both Daniel and Kelsea! May you have many more years of happiness.

If you want to hear some of Daniel's music, check out some of his songs:

Here is his version of the Canadian band Barenaked Ladies' "One Week"

Keep track of what Daniel is up to musically on his official website.

