Enter to Win a Signature Epiphone Slash Les Paul Standard Guitar

As Slash prepares to return with Myles Kennedy & the Conspirators with their new album, 4, have we got something special for you. Loudwire has teamed up with Slash and Epiphone to provide you with the chance to win a signature Epiphone Slash Les Paul™ Standard Guitar.

Epiphone and Slash are currently celebrating their Epiphone Slash Collection, which puts a spotlight on some of the influential guitars that Slash has used over the years. For this contest, we are giving away a Slash Les Paul™ Standard with the Vermillion Burst finish.

This Epiphone Slash Les Paul™ Standard features a mahogany body, maple cap with AAA flame maple veneer, a Graph Tech® nut, Epiphone LockTone™ Tune-O-Matic™ bridge and Stop Bar tailpiece and Slash’s personal touches including a C-shape neck profile, Epiphone Custom ProBucker™ Alnico 2 pickups that are replicas of Gibson’s Custom BurstBuckers™ and exclusive to the Epiphone Slash Les Paul Standard models, color-coordinated hardware appointments, CTS® potentiometers with Orange Drop® capacitors, Epiphone Strap Locks, and a custom hardshell case.

Also exclusive to the Slash Collection are Slash’s “Skully” signature drawing on the back of the headstock and Slash’s signature on the truss rod cover. Get a closer look at Slash with this guitar below.

Epiphone Epiphone loading...

This contest will end on Wednesday, Feb. 16 at 1PM ET.

As stated, Slash featuring Myles Kennedy & the Conspirators are building up to the Feb. 11 release of their 4 album via Gibson Records. To learn more and also find out which up-and-coming bands he finds promising, check out our recent interview with Slash.

The album is available to pre-order here and you can also catch the band on tour at these stops. To get a closer look at all the guitars in the Epiphone Slash Collection with a breakdown of specifics and details, check here.