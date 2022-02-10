For so many rock fans, it feels like Van Halen’s self-titled debut has always existed. At this point, having someone review the inner workings of an album like this is like trying to review your own DNA in some respects — the album is just that embedded into the subconscious of the last half a century of popular culture.

Not only did we get two of the biggest rock stars of all time in Eddie Van Halen and David Lee Roth, but the band managed to knock it out of the park with the sound that would define what hard rock, and eventually heavy metal, would become over the next decade especially.

When a record has been around this long, it’s easy to take for granted what made it so amazing in the first place. These songs are “Rock 101” now, so a refresher course on why it sounds just as good today as it did back in 1978 is in order.

Whether you’re a dyed in the wool Van Halen fan or one of the many converts who got on board after hearing the first notes of earth-shattering “Eruption,” here are 10 reasons why Van Halen’s Debut Album Is Still So Damn Good!

10 Reasons Why Van Halen's Debut Album Is Still So Damn Good!

