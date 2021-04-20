No, really. For realsies.

TB12 has been a big supporter of the Best Buddies organization. He did it when he was here in New England and he's still doing it now that he's in Tampa. Check out his Twitter post:

I've checked it all out for you and it sounds so cool! You and a friend will fly to Tampa, stay in a wicked nice hotel, get to go on the field with Tom Brady and toss the ball around, with pictures to prove it AND get to know him a little over a lunch which I am certain will include avocado toast.

Tom has teamed up with Omaze.com to give you a chance to do all that. He's done it this way for years and honestly, it's worth it. I love Best Buddies and if you don't win the trip, you will be supporting an amazing organization.

If you win, you will be going on the trip in the Spring of 2022. Who knows - he may have won ANOTHER ring by that time! Seriously! The winner will be announced around June 30, 2021.

Oh, one more thing. NBD. If you follow TB12, he'll give you his phone number. You can have it too. Really. Check this out:

What is that about? I don't know if it has anything to do with the giveaway, but I'm in. That is a real screenshot of my phone with Tom Brady in my contacts. I did it just for that. The texts that I received said, "What's Up! Yes, this is actually Tom Brady." Whoa. That's amazing! Tom Brady now has my phone number.

Hey, TB12, hit me up. My husband is waiting for your phone call.