Tom Brady Inks Deal as NFL Lead Analyst on Fox When Football Career Ends

Tom Brady is still making headlines. I don't think he will ever be out of the limelight.

The big questions of Brady's retirement, and how long can he play, are only a piece of Tom's triumphant return amidst all the non-believers.

One thing is for sure. Brady will not be bored after he retires, whenever that is.

Fox Sports NFL on Twitter, @NFLonFox, stated, "We are pleased to announce that immediately following his playing career, 7-time Super Bowl Champion Tom Brady will be joining us @FoxSports as our lead analyst."

Fox Sports NFL on Twitter also reports from Fox CEO Lachlan Murdoch that, "over the course of this long-term agreement, Tom will not only call our biggest NFL games with Kevin Burkhardt, but will also serve as an ambassador for us, particularly with respect to client and promotional initiatives."

Murdoch goes on to say that "we are delighted that Tom has committed to joining the Fox team and wish him all the best during this upcoming season."

The legendary quarterback, also know as the G.O.A.T, retired February 1, 2022, then un-retired six weeks later in March, saying he had "unfinished business" in Tampa.

Tom Brady is in uncharted territory in his football career, and this will continue beyond his retirement. Brady will never be out of the headlines, and I'll bet he likes it that way.

Another report on Twitter @Complex Sports says this:

And here's the famous tweet from Brady 6 weeks after he announced his retirement:

