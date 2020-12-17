You And 9 Friends Can Escape Winter Inside This Rentable Geodesic Dome In Maine

Everyone has a different way to get through winter in Maine. Some people embrace the cold and snow with outdoor activities like skiing, snowshoeing and ice skating. Others attempt to hide from it, with an infinite amount of hot chocolate, big blankets and episodes of their favorite shows. Whichever path you choose, there's a unique dwelling in Bethel, Maine that could serve as the perfect getaway. For those that want to ski, there's a mountain right next door. Perfect to be stuck inside with a roaring fire? This place has you covered. So let's take a look at the Enchanted Dome House listed on Airbnb.