Wrecker Hauling Truck Crashes in Mapleton

Maine State Police say the driver of a wrecker involved in a fiery crash in Mapleton early Tuesday left the scene before first responders arrived and was likely injured.

State Troopers and emergency personnel responded to the crash on the Mapleton Road around 1:00 a.m.

Police say an International flatbed wrecker was hauling a 2007 GMC pickup traveling west on Route 163 when the wrecker went off the road, struck an embankment and came to rest in the ditch. The cab and engine compartment of the wrecker burst into flames and were burned completely.

Maine State Police - Troop F

The GMC pickup flew off the flatbed and rolled over into the roadway, blocking both lanes of traffic Police said neither vehicle had registration plates. The driver of the wrecker fled the scene and was likely injured, according to a news release from Maine State Police.

Troopers Andrew Levesque and Steven Mahon investigated the crash. The Mapleton, Castle Hill, Chapman Fire Department also responded.

Maine State Police - Troop F

Anyone with information about this crash is encouraged to call the Maine State Police barracks in Houlton at (207) 532-5400 and ask for Trooper Mahon.

We'll have more information as it becomes available.