92 Pounds of Meth Found in Vehicle

A 41-year-old woman entered a guilty plea on Thursday for possession of more than 500 grams of meth with the intent to distribute. She also pleaded guilty to possession of firearms by an unlawful user of controlled substances.

The guilty pleas were made in the U.S. District Court in Bangor, Maine. U.S. Attorney Darcie N. McElwee released the information.

Car Crash in Presque Isle Lead to Drug Seizure

Court records show that Nicole McLaughlin from Caswell, Maine was in a single-vehicle car accident in Presque Isle, Maine on May 5, 2022. When the Officers from the Presque Isle Police Department responded, they found meth, drug paraphernalia and a handgun in her vehicle.

Additional Drugs and Guns Found in a Safe in Vehicle

The Maine Drug Enforcement Agency responded to the scene of the crash to investigate. Agents searched her car and found a safe with “approximately 92 pounds of methamphetamine, four handguns, including one with an obliterated serial number, and documents bearing her name.” Officials seized the safe.

Charges and Fines

McLaughlin faces multiple charges and fines. On the drug charges, the mandatory minimum is 10 years and up to life imprisonment with a fine of $10 million. On the firearm charge, she faces up to 10 years in prison and a fine of $250,000.

The investigation Involved Multiple Agencies

Multiple Agencies Assisted in the investigation including the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, the Presque Isle Police Department, the Maine State Police and the Aroostook County District Attorney’s Office.

