Woman Injured in Single-Vehicle Crash in New Gloucester, Maine

A single-vehicle crash in New Gloucester Saturday afternoon sent a local woman to the hospital with serious injuries.

Maine State Police and emergency crews responded to the crash just after 2:20 p.m., according to Shannon Moss, Public Information Officer for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Police say 50-year-old Tasha Dostie of New Gloucester was traveling northeast on Snow Hill Road when her 2002 Volkswagen Beetle left the road. Dotsie overcorrected, went into a sideways spin and struck a tree.

The crash happened less than a mile from the Interstate 95 overpass.

New Gloucester Fire & Rescue had to use the Jaws of Life to extricate Dostie from car. She was taken to the hospital with what police called “non-life threatening injuries.”

The investigation showed speed was a factor in the crash, Moss said.

