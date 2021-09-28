Woman Hospitalized After Being Shot By Turkey Hunter in Leeds, ME
According to WGME 13, an incident is under investigation in the Maine town of Leeds.
Maine wardens say that a woman was injured in the forest on Monday when she was apparently shot by another man in the woods who was hunting for turkeys. Authorities say the incident occurred at around 3 PM near the end of Walton's Way.
WGME reports that following the shooting, the hunter immediately began to aid the victim as he simultaneously called 911 asking for help. First responders arrived to the scene and transported the female victim to Maine General Medical Center where she was last listed in stable condition.
The incident remains under investigation as of Tuesday morning and we will continue to keep this story updated as more information becomes available.
Here's a list of things every Maine kid had in their room in the 90s
Check out the insane view that $12,199 will get you at the Pats v Buccs game!
LOOK: Things from the year you were born that don't exist anymore
LOOK: Here are the pets banned in each state
25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today?
50 Most Popular Chain Restaurants in America
Do you have our free radio station app yet? If not, it's the perfect way to request a song, talk to the DJs, enter exclusive contests and to stay up to date with everything that's happening in and around Central Maine and the world. When you download it, make sure you turn on the push notifications so that we can send you exclusive content and local breaking news that you need to know about first. Just enter your mobile number below and we'll send a download link right to your mobile device. After that, you can download for free and immediately begin accessing all kinds of exclusive content tailored just for you. Give it a try and stay connected with us!