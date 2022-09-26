Maine State Police responded to what they called a “suspicious incident” on Sunday at the Robert A. Frost Memorial Library in Limestone.

A woman who cleans the library at 42 Main Street called to report she believed someone had broken into the building. The woman said she noticed that the door handle was in the open position, according to a report from Lt. Brian Harris of Troop F.

The woman also said there has been a series of strange incidents at the building recently. She told police that she went inside the library last week to clean and found “blood all over the downstairs” area.



Trooper Ted Martin and Corporal Ryan Kilcollins entered the building Sunday and did not find anyone inside, Lt. Harris stated. They did, however, find that someone had made a mess in a toilet, but it’s unknown if that is related to this incident.

At this time, police believe that someone may be breaking into the library after hours. The woman was advised that state troopers would try and do more patrols around the building, Harris stated in the report.

Anyone who notices any suspicious activity after hours should call Maine State Police barracks in Houlton at (207) 532-5400.

Troop F is responsible for police coverage for all of Aroostook County and the northern parts of Penobscot, Piscataquis and Somerset Counties.

