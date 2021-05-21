Wolfgang Van Halen has just released "Mammoth," the sixth song off his forthcoming self-titled debut album under the Mammoth WVH moniker.

The track follows the release of the previous Mammoth WVH tracks "Distance," "You're to Blame," "Don't Back Down," "Think It Over" and "Feel," which should provide fans with a fair snapshot of what to expect from the full 14-song record.

"Mammoth" is a clear standout — a heavy, pounding track rhythmically, but textured with uplifting guitar chords and an impassioned, spirited vocal delivery from Wolf that speaks to the theme of the song, which is to prove any doubters wrong and release any tension that has been building up because whatever struggle it is you're facing, you have the ability to overcome it.

On the album, which arrives on June 11 on EX1 Records/Explorer1 Music Group, Wolfgang embodies the absolute concept of a solo record, playing each instrument in addition to singing.

Pre-order Mammoth WVH here and listen to "Mammoth" toward the bottom of the page. The lyrics to the latest single can also be viewed directly below.

Mammoth WVH, "Mammoth" Lyrics

Wide awake

Now I’m home

Right away

How we’ve grown Not okay

to blame yourself

and lay down and die like everybody else

Not okay

to just give up and walk away Hey you

Anything is possible

You’re not the only one

Yeah

Let ‘em think you’re unremarkable

and prove them wrong Your mistake

Now we’re done

Stand up and fight like everybody else

It’s okay

to get back up and start again Hey you

Anything is possible

You’re not the only one

Yeah

Let ‘em think you’re unremarkable

and prove them wrong You’ve found the way

A mammoth weight

right off our shoulders

When you escape

Don’t hesitate

in starting over Hey you

Anything is possible

You’re not the only one

Yeah

Let ‘em think you’re unremarkable

and prove them wrong Hey you

Anything is possible

You’re not the only one

You

Never think that it’s impossible

and prove them wrong Don’t you know?

Don’t you know?

There’s so much more to live for

Don’t you know?

Don’t you know?

There’s so much more to live for

Mammoth WVH, "Mammoth"