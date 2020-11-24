Wolfgang Van Halen’s ‘Distance’ Debuts Atop Billboard’s Hot Hard Rock Songs Chart

Congrats to Wolfgang Van Halen as "Distance" from his Mammoth WVH band has debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's Hot Hard Rock Songs chart dated Nov. 28.

The song, which served as a tribute to Wolfgang's father Eddie Van Halen complete with an accompanying heartfelt video, arrived on the chart with 826,000 streams and 13,000 downloads for the week ending Nov. 19. The song also received 1.6 million airplay audience impressions in radio tracking, according to Billboard.

The Mammoth WVH track also followed his father's band, Van Halen, on the same chart as "Jump" resurfaced following Eddie Van Halen's death topping the list for three weeks in October.

The impressive start for the song also includes a No. 9 debut on the Hot Rock & Alternative Songs chart, while topping the Hard Rock Digital Song Sales and finishing second on the Rock Digital Song Sales charts.

Speaking with Billboard, Van Halen stated, "I am beyond humbled by the response to 'Distance.' I can't believe that it's appearing on all of these charts so soon after release. The fact that so many have embraced the song and video shows how much we have in common in the love and respect we have for my father. I just wish he was here to see it. Thank you so much to everyone who's listening and also to my whole team who has worked so hard to make this a reality."

The track also arrived at No. 20 on the Mainstream Rock Songs airplay chart and at No. 32 on the audience-based Rock Airplay chart. It also snagged the No. 25 spot on Billboard's Hot 100 Bubbling Under chart.

Mammoth WVH's debut album is expected to arrive in 2021, with the group just announcing their first show as part of the 2021 Aftershock lineup next fall.

Mammoth WVH, "Distance"