Wintergreen Arts to Feature Woodland Artist in March

Wintergreen Arts Center is hosting the work of Woodland fine artist Stacy Rink during the month of March.

Wintergreen Arts

Her Opening Reception, Booklore, will be held on March 6, from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM, during Presque Isle’s First Friday Downtown Art Walk. The event is free and open to the public. Refreshments will be served with music provided by Janice Santos.

Rink moved to Aroostook County from Las Vegas, Nevada, in 2017. After making the adjustment from a large city to a rural way of life, Stacy embraced the opportunity to explore the relationship between long winters, a love of reading, and creating artwork.

Rink explores the power of the written word and how stories hold the power of instilling many different emotions through her suite of work, Booklore.

Rink explains, "Through the use of color, light, and sculptural elements, I have collaborated with some of my favorite authors to create a visual ode to how generations of stories make us feel.”

Rink studied fine art at The Metropolitan State University of Denver in the late 1990s. She has developed a fondness for working in mixed media, particularly the effect of acetate and alcohol on a wooden surface. Rink also has a background in designing handbags and fashion textiles. As with her two-dimensional work, she uses bold color and a love of pattern to create unique pieces for clients.

Stacy lives with her husband and dogs on a small farm in Woodland.