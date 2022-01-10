Wind Chill Advisory in Effect, Aroostook County, Maine

Wind Chill Advisory

There’s a wind chill advisory in effect in Northwest and Northeast Aroostook County Monday night from 9 p.m. to Tuesday evening at 7 p.m. Northern and Central Piscataquis County are also under the advisory.

Expect wind chills as low as 30 below. Be advised that frostbite can happen in a little as 10 minutes to exposed skin.

Dress Warm & Cover Up

Be sure to dress warm with a hat and gloves. Cover up as much as possible. Make plans to have the kids in a warm place waiting for the school bus on Tuesday morning. Bring your pets inside to protect them from the cold. Also, be aware of pipes that might freeze.

By Wednesday, we are no longer under the wind chill advisory. It will warm up, but still be cold out.

The Forecast

Monday - Partly sunny to start the day. Wind chill at -13 with gusts of wind up to 24 mph.

Monday Night - Wind Chill Advisory in effect at 9 p.m. Partly Cloudy. Temps drop to -16 with wind chill as low as -29.

Tuesday - Wind Chill Advisory in effect until 10 p.m. Partly cloudy with -16 for the daytime high. Wind chill as low as -32.

Tuesday Night - Wind Chill Advisory in effect until 10 p.m. Cloudy with a low of -19. Wind chill factor as low as -32.

Wednesday - A chance of snow showers, otherwise cloudy with 16 for the high.

Wednesday Night - A chance of snow showers with a low of 7 above.

Thursday - Mostly cloudy with a high of almost 24 and calm winds.

Thursday Night - Snow is possible overnight with a low around -1.

Listen to weather updates every hour on the radio, app and streaming.

