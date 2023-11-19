To this day, there are people who can't say "Bangor" correctly. It's not "Banger" FYI...

There is something both charming and slightly annoying about the Maine accent. Being in the radio biz, I’ve been trying to lose my Maine accent for years. But, every once in a while, it slips out. And of course, as any Mainer knows, the secret to the perfect Maine accent is replacing the '-er' at the end of a word, with the letters '-ah'.

I can tell you that my mother and sister don't make it any easier on me, because they are constantly dropping "R's" and saying things like "cahhh" So it is inevitable that it would rub off on me from time to time. Alcohol usually does not help either.

A Maine accent teacher on YouTube

We found a guy who teaches you how to pronounce some towns the ‘Mainah’ way. And as any Maine resident will tell you, there are many, many town names in this state that people will bungle on a regular basis.

Do you remember when a national publication made the crazy revelation that the Maine accent was voted the 4th sexiest in the entire nation? Amazing, but true. As far as I am concerned, it's about as sexy as a case of the stomach flu, but to each their own.

There are several tricky cities and towns in the state that can be difficult to pronounce. We came up with a list of our favorites.

