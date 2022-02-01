Video Shares Maine Town Names That Are Really Hard To Pronounce
To this day, there are people that can't say "Bangor" correctly. It's not "Banger" FYI...
There is something both charming and slightly annoying about the Maine accent. Being in the radio biz, I’ve been trying to lose my Maine accent for years. But, every once in a while, it slips out. And of course, as any Mainer knows, the secret to the perfect Maine accent is replacing the '-er' at the end of a word, with the letters '-ah'.
A Maine accent teacher on YouTube
We found a guy who teaches you how to pronounce some towns the ‘Mainah’ way. Last year, a national publication made the crazy revelation that the Maine accent was voted the 4th sexiest in the entire nation. Amazing, but true.
There are several tricky cities and towns in the state that can be difficult to pronounce. We came up with a list of our favorites.