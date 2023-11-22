Watch Patrick Dempsey Use His Real Maine Accent In ‘Thanksgiving’

The newly crowned "Sexiest Man Alive" goes full "Mainah" in his new movie.

An homage to holiday-themed slasher films like "Black Christmas, and "Halloween", the new movie "Thanksgiving" chronicles the gruesome rampage of a serial killer dressed as Pilgrim John Carver.

Maine native, Patrick Dempsey, who plays Sheriff Eric Newlon, came up with the idea that he would use his natural Maine accent since he was portraying a New England law enforcement officer.

Director Eli Roth agreed with the choice:

Boston guys, we love the accent. And even if you don't have it, you still love it, or you grew up with it. Certain kids had it like wicked hardcore, other kids less so. And when Patrick Dempsey reached out to me about being in the film, he said, 'Should I do a New England accent?' I was like, 'Well, one of my pet peeves, I hate movies where someone tries to do a Boston accent and fails, it ruins the movie for me.' And he goes, 'No, no, I grew up in Maine. I got like a light accent.' And I'm like, 'Are you? That's perfect.' He goes, 'I had to lose that accent when I became an actor.' This is the first time Patrick Dempsey ever used his real accent in a film. He really talks like that.

Dempsey was born in Lewiston and grew up in the nearby towns of Turner and Buckfield. He, of course, is best known for his role as neurosurgeon Derek "McDreamy" Shepherd in Grey's Anatomy, and has been in quite a few hit movies over the years, including "Outbreak", "Scream 3", "Sweet Home Alabama", "Made of Honor", "Valentine's Day", "Transformers: Dark of the Moon", and "Bridget Jones's Baby", and my personal favorite, "Can't Buy Me Love."

Of course, he is also known for "The Dempsey Challenge" In 1997, Patrick Dempsey's mother, Amanda, was diagnosed with cancer, and when she passed in 2014, he helped start the Patrick Dempsey Center at Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston. In 2009, Dempsey introduced the first Dempsey Challenge, which features cyclists, runners, and walkers. It has become an annual event in the Lewiston area, raising millions of dollars over the years.

"Thanksgiving" is now playing at Black Bear Cinemas and Bangor Mall Cinemas