What’s the Biggest House in Maine and How Big is It?

Let's get real. Maine is mostly trees and coastline, and we like it that way.

The state slogan is "Maine. The Way Life Should Be."

However, for one family, it's more than that. The person who purchased "Oak Hall' at 459 Bluff Road in Northport, Maine, can say that they own the largest home in the entire state of Maine.

At 20,000 square feet, Oak Hall is a mansion of magnitude with 11 bedrooms, 12 bathrooms, 2 solariums, a library, a music room, and more, according to Zillow.com.

Built in 1913, the single-family home was sold in June of 2020, and the new owners paid a modest $1,840,000 for the mansion. That seems like a steal when you look at the estimated price of nearly $2,600,000 for the property.

The home is surrounded by big oak trees likely as old as the house, which is why it's called Oak Hall. The Georgian-style house is located between the coastal communities of Camden and Belfast. The views of Penobscot Bay are spectacular.

When you walk in the entrance, your eyes immediately seek out the seemingly floating double sweeping staircases on either side of the entryway, which greets you via a long gallery hallway. This hallway connects the two wings of the house. At each end of the home is a solarium. The glass rooms hold light-hearted wicker furnishings paired with a white marble fireplace. These sun-drenched rooms are so relaxing.

Marble floors throughout the house, partially covered with exquisite hand-made Persian rugs, add to the elegance of the largest single-family home in the state of Maine.

So, let's take a peek at some of the rooms.

Take a Look Inside the Biggest House in Maine The home at 459 Bluff Road in Northport is the biggest house in Maine. It sold in 2020, according to this Zillow listing . Take a peek inside.