This Popular Drink Will No Longer Be Sold on Maine Shelves
This drink, loved by many Mainers, is officially gone forever.
Mainers have a lot of 'favorite' drinks. We certainly love our Moxie, the official soft drink of Maine. Now, does Moxie taste ‘good’? That’s not what’s on trial right now.
Fortunately, it's not Moxie that's being discontinued.
Mainers also love their Allen’s Coffee Flavored Brandy. Legend has it that the popularity of Allen’s started with Maine fishermen who would use it as a pick-me-up by adding it to their morning coffee. This coffee brandy later found its way into bars, where it is commonly served in a pint glass alongside an equal part of milk, affectionately known as a "Fat Ass in a Glass."
While Mainers love both of those drinks, some Mainers love both of them together. ‘The Burnt Trailer’ is a cocktail that combines Maine’s official state soft drink with Maine’s favorite brandy. One part Allen’s and two parts Moxie. Seriously, it’s not that bad.
While these drinks aren’t going anywhere, that is not the case for any of these products that are no longer sold in Maine moving forward.
One of which hurts a little more than the others.
MTN Dew Energy
As reported by TheStreet, PepsiCo has killed another big-name beverage line, and fans of the brand will be ‘devastated.’
PepsiCo has announced the discontinuation of ‘MTN Dew Energy.’ The company made reference to that on the website for Rockstar Energy, another PepsiCo energy drink brand.
"After careful consideration, we will be discontinuing MTN Dew Energy. We are incredibly grateful for your support. Fear not, Rockstar has your back for your energy needs." PepsiCo posted.
The MTN Dew Energy website now redirects to Rockstar Energy’s website with the following quote paying homage:
MTN DEW ENERGY CLOSING UP SHOP – DISCOVER ROCKSTAR ENERGY FOR YOUR ENERGY NEEDS. THANKS FOR THE SUPPORT, FAM!
Foods You Can No Longer Buy In Maine
50 Discontinued Soda Pops
110 Discontinued Coffee Brands
24 of the Bangor Area’s Top Rated Restaurants for 2024
Gallery Credit: Jordan Verge
10 Bakeries Jelly Roll Should Visit Next Time He’s in Bangor
Gallery Credit: Jordan Verge